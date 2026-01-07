Thompson tallied 56 tackles (33 solo), including 1.0 sacks, along with two defensed passes and a forced fumble over 12 regular-season contests in 2025-26.

Thompson missed four games due to injury and didn't play Week 18 against the Jets for rest purposes, but he still doubled the six contests he logged over the previous two seasons combined. The veteran linebacker had 10 tackles Week 6 against Atlanta and nine stops Week 13 versus Pittsburgh, but otherwise he finished with six or fewer tackles in his other 10 appearances. Thompson should remain a key part of Buffalo's defense in the postseason and will then become a free agent following the campaign.