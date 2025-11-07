Bills' Shaq Thompson: Ruled out for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (hamstring) won't play Sunday against the Dolphins, head coach Sean McDermott revealed Friday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Thompson will miss a second consecutive game Sunday. His next chance to take the field will come in Week 11 against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Bills' Shaq Thompson: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Bills' Shaq Thompson: Ruled out for Week 9•
-
Bills' Shaq Thompson: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday•
-
Bills' Shaq Thompson: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Bills' Shaq Thompson: Leads Buffalo with 10 stops•
-
Bills' Shaq Thompson: Tallies first sack of 2025•