Thompson (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Thompson also missed practice last Wednesday but was ultimately cleared to suit up for Buffalo's win over the Ravens in Week 1. The veteran linebacker is likely simply having his workload similarly managed heading into Sunday's game against the Jets. It's notable, though, that Thompson played exclusively on special-teams Week 1. Even once fully healthy, the 31-year-old may not see enough work on defense with the Bills to be included on the fantasy radar in IDP formats.