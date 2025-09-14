Thompson (hamstring/hand) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Thompson has been dealing with a hamstring issue since early August. He was cleared to play Week 1 against Baltimore, but he was used exclusively on special teams. Thompson also recently picked up a hand injury, and the pair of issues will sideline him for Week 2. The Bills have a short turnaround with a Thursday tilt against Miami next week, giving Thompson less time to heal up in order to get back on the field Week 3.