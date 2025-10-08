Thompson recorded five tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during the Bills' 23-20 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Thompson took down Drake Maye for a two-yard loss midway through the fourth quarter, which led to the Patriots punting the ball away on the next play. It was Thompson's first sack of the regular season and first since the 2022 campaign as a member of the Panthers. The 2015 first-rounder has accumulated 14 tackles (11 solo) and one pass defense through four regular-season games.