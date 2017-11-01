Wright is expected to remain in a starting role at cornerback Thursday against the Jets with E.J. Gaines (hamstring) ruled out for the contest.

Wright started in Gaines' place in the Bills' Week 8 win over the Raiders and saw 64 defensive snaps, logging four tackles and two pass breakups. Look for Wright to handle a similar snap count Thursday in what amounts to an easier matchup against a Jets passing attack that's lacking in established talent at receiver.