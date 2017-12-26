Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Tuesday that Wright was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol following Sunday's 37-16 loss to the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Wright was shaken up during the contest and didn't return, but the Bills didn't initially reveal the reason behind his departure. The cornerback will now have to clear all five phases of the protocol in order to play Week 17 against the Dolphins, potentially leaving the Bills shorthanded in the secondary. Fellow cornerback E.J. Gaines (knee) is also uncertain to suit up in Week 17.