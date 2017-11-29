Wright was inactive for Sunday's win over the Chiefs.

Previously a starter while E.J. Gaines was out with an injury, Wright has apparently fallen all the way to No. 5 on the cornerback depth chart. He actually performed pretty well in Gaines' absence, but the Bills like Leonard Johnson better as the No. 3 guy right now, while No. 4 Lafayette Pitts seemingly has better skills on special teams.

