Bills' Shareece Wright: Inactive Sunday
Wright was inactive for Sunday's win over the Chiefs.
Previously a starter while E.J. Gaines was out with an injury, Wright has apparently fallen all the way to No. 5 on the cornerback depth chart. He actually performed pretty well in Gaines' absence, but the Bills like Leonard Johnson better as the No. 3 guy right now, while No. 4 Lafayette Pitts seemingly has better skills on special teams.
