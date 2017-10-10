Play

Wright led the Bills with 11 tackles (eight solo) in their loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Wright saw an increased workload with E.J. Gaines dealing with a groin injury and Leonard Johnson suffering a hamstring injury Sunday. The 31-year-old will likely seeing similar reps if Gaines and Johnson are forced to miss any more time.

