Bills' Shareece Wright: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Wright led the Bills with 11 tackles (eight solo) in their loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Wright saw an increased workload with E.J. Gaines dealing with a groin injury and Leonard Johnson suffering a hamstring injury Sunday. The 31-year-old will likely seeing similar reps if Gaines and Johnson are forced to miss any more time.
