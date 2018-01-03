Wright (concussion) did not participate in practice Wednesday.

Wright was unable to play in the Bills' regular season finale against the Dolphins due to a concussion, and he remains subject to clearing the league's protocol before potentially returning for the wild-card round. If his absence continues, Leonard Johnson would be in line for additional reps at cornerback behind starters Tre'Davious and E.J. Gaines.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories