Bills' Shareece Wright: Not practicing again Thursday
Wright (concussion) remained sidelined for Thursday's practice, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Wright was absent from practice for the second straight day as he continues to deal with concussion-like symptoms, and at this stage he's a big question mark to play in Sunday's playoff game in Jacksonville. He'll have to put in at least some limited work during Friday's session to have any chance of returning to the field this weekend.
