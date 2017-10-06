Bills' Shareece Wright: Practices in limited fashion
Wright (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday.
Wright finally earned substantial defensive snaps (26) against the Falcons in Week 4, logging four solo tackles. With E.J. Gaines (groin) also questionable for Sunday's game, a return for Wright this week could lead to more opportunities at making an impact.
