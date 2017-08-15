Play

Wright (thumb) is listed as questionable for Thursday's second preseason game, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

His injury doesn't sound serious, and with starting cornerback Ronald Darby getting traded to the Eagles last week, Wright will have his hat in the ring -- along with a few others -- for the vacant starting spot. Rookie first-rounder Tre'Davious White is the only sure starter for now.

