Bills' Shareece Wright: Questionable for Thursday's tilt
Wright (thumb) is listed as questionable for Thursday's second preseason game, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Wright's injury doesn't sound serious, and with starting corner Ronald Darby getting traded to the Eagles last week he'll have his hat in the ring -- along with a few others -- for the vacant starting spot. Rookie first-rounder Tre'Davious White is the only sure starter for now.
