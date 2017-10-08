Bills' Shareece Wright: Returning to action
Wright (back) is active for Sunday's contest against the Bengals.
Wright was limited in practice this past week but it doesn't appear as though he'll be limited greatly Week 5. Look for him to return to his role as one of the top backups in the Bills' secondary.
