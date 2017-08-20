Wright, who missed some practice time earlier in the week with a thumb injury, started Thursday's preseason game opposite Tre'Davious White as a starting cornerback and played several series in the first quarter, Canio Marasco of the Bills' official site reports.

Wright is in a battle with Kevon Seymour and likely newcomer E.J. Gaines (acquired from the Rams in the Sammy Watkins trade) for the starting spot, with the rookie White being pretty much a lock to start from Day 1.