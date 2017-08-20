Bills' Shareece Wright: Returns to action
Wright, who missed some practice time earlier in the week with a thumb injury, started Thursday's preseason game opposite Tre'Davious White as a starting cornerback and played several series in the first quarter, Canio Marasco of the Bills' official site reports.
Wright is in a battle with Kevon Seymour and likely newcomer E.J. Gaines (acquired from the Rams in the Sammy Watkins trade) for the starting spot, with the rookie White being pretty much a lock to start from Day 1.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...