Bills' Shareece Wright: Ruled out for Wild Card round
Wright (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.
Wright sustained a concussion in Week 16 against the Patriots and is yet to return to practice. Leonard Johnson played a season-high 64 snaps in Wright's absence last week against the Dolphins and should again be primed for an elevated workload.
More News
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.