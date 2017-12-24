Wright suffered an undisclosed injury in Sunday's game against New England, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

He suffered the injury in the fourth quarter but was able to walk off under his own power. We will track his status leading up to the Bills' Week 17 matchup in Miami. The 30-year-old had recorded nine tackles (seven solo) prior to his departure.

