Wright is expected to start Sunday against the Patriots with normal starter E.J. Gaines (knee) being placed on the inactive list, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Leonard Johnson could also be sprinkled into a handful of packages, but Wright should see the field quite a bit in this one. If you're desperate for tackles, Wright seems to be the type of guy Tom Brady might be prone to pick on.

