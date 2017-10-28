Wright is expected to start at cornerback with teammate E.J. Gaines ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports.

We could see a situation where Leonard Johnson and even newcomer Lafayette Pitts get sprinkled in, but Gaines has been hurt before this season and it's usually Wright that gets used the most. He also posted 11 tackles in a game against the Bengals, so if the thinking is that Derek Carr will try and pick on the sub with his two high-powered receivers, then Wright could be a cheap source of tackles this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 8 Rankings Breakdown

    With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 QB rankings

    Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...

  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 8 TE rankings

    Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...