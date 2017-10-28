Bills' Shareece Wright: Week 8 opportunity arises
Wright is expected to start at cornerback with teammate E.J. Gaines ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reports.
We could see a situation where Leonard Johnson and even newcomer Lafayette Pitts get sprinkled in, but Gaines has been hurt before this season and it's usually Wright that gets used the most. He also posted 11 tackles in a game against the Bengals, so if the thinking is that Derek Carr will try and pick on the sub with his two high-powered receivers, then Wright could be a cheap source of tackles this week.
