Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Bills signing of Anquan Boldin limits upside of Zay Jones

Anquan Boldin is headed to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year deal. The Fantasy implications of this are mixed.

This is undoubtedly an upgrade for Tyrod Taylor. While Boldin, 36, is not the receiver he once was, he showed in 2016 he can still be highly effective in the red zone. Taylor now has a solid receiving corps with Sammy Watkins, Boldin and rookie Zay Jones. If Charles Clay can stay healthy, it's even better.

As you'll see below, my expectation is now a top-10 season from Taylor, but you can't rank him that high due to his health concerns and those of Watkins.

The biggest losers in this move are Jones and Clay. The rookie had been showing well in camp and may still be the second option between the 20s. But the addition of Boldin will cost him targets and likely touchdowns. The same goes for Clay, but Clay never had the perceived upside of Jones.

As for Boldin himself, I wouldn't draft him in a standard CBS draft but he's a nice flier in best-ball formats and deeper leagues. He still possesses an ability to get open in small spaces and will be a decent bye-week replacement who could score any given week.

Here are my updated expectations for the Buffalo Bills

*Rankings expressed below are in terms of expected Fantasy points. This is a part of our actual Fantasy Football rankings but not a direct correlation to my rankings. Things like injury risk, upside, etc. factor into rankings but they're not being talked about here. This is simply an expectation as the team is currently constructed.

Breaking down the touches

The Bills would surely like to be a run-first team, but it's seems highly unlikely that game script is going to allow them that luxury. Then again, they went 7-9 last year and ran the ball more often than they threw it. I'm expecting pretty close to a 50/50 run/pass split, with a career high in pass attempts for Taylor if he's able to play 16 games.

Last season the Bills threw more than 45 percent of their passes to running backs and tight ends, and their receiving corps may have actually gotten less talented. This should be a good thing for both Clay and McCoy, providing both with a solid floor as long as they stay healthy. It also plays well into what Anquan Boldin does, because he performed more like a tight end than a receiver in 2016.

Let's take a look at the rest of the expectations:

Bills touches Player RuSHARE RuATT ReSHARE TGT REC TD LeSean McCoy 52% 250 12% 61 49 11 Jonathan Williams 21% 100 2% 10 6 3 Sammy Watkins 0% 0 23% 120 73 8 Anquan Boldin 0% 0 16% 82 53 6 Zay Jones 0% 0 18% 84 55 3 Charles Clay 0% 0 19% 87 59 4

Of note:

Jonathan Williams becomes one of my favorite handcuffs, if you're into that type of thing. There's no one in Buffalo who should challenge him should McCoy go down.

The Leftovers

The Bills apparently attempted to reconstruct the 2014 Raiders receiving corps in the offseason, bringing in both Andre Holmes and Rod Streater. They just need to bring back Denarius Moore to complete it.

In all seriousness, either of these guys could have had upside before the Boldin signing. Now with Jones' emergence and the addition of Boldin, they're waiver wire fodder in even the deepest of leagues.