Play

Neal is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Miami and is being evaluated for a concussion, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Neal suffered the injury, but he left the game in the second quarter. He'll enter the league's concussion protocol, and will have to be cleared by an independent neurologist before being cleared. Neal is a deep depth cornerback so his absence won't effect the defense too much.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories