Neal is expected to compete for a starting spot opposite Tre'Davious White, Dante Lasting of the Bills' official site reports.

The open spot seems to be up for grabs between Dane Jackson, first-round rookie Kaiir Elam and Neal. The latter may be more valuable in a more all-around role due to his versatility, and if that comes into fruition, Neal will end up playing a key jack-of-all-trades role, a hybrid spot he's excelled at. While his two teammates are more natural cornerbacks, Neal does have the most tenure of the three and has done well with anything the Bills have thrown at him in his four-year career. This is a job battle worth monitoring throughout the summer, and if White is slow to return from his knee injury, it could end up being two of the three competitors that end up with a starting job to begin the season.