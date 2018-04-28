Bills' Siran Neal: Lands in Buffalo

The Bills selected Neal in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 154th overall.

Neal is the second straight small-school corner selected by the Bills after they nabbed Taron Johnson out of Weber State in the fourth round. Unlike Johnson, Neal is a freaky athlete who jumps out of the gym (41-inch vertical, 122-inch broad jump) and he has excellent size for a corner at 6-foot and 206 pounds. He and Johnson figure to battle for playing time on the outside in Buffalo.