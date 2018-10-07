Neal's teammates, Micah Hyde (groin) and Rafael Bush (shoulder), are both listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Bills did call up Dean Marlowe from the practice squad Saturday, but if both Hyde and Bush have to sit this one out -- neither practiced all week -- both Neal and Marlowe should be forced into extra action on defense. Neal isn't on the IDP radar yet, but he did add a nice bullet point on his resume in sacking Aaron Rodgers last week and it'll be interesting to see what he does with potentially more playing time.