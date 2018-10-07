Bills' Siran Neal: May see number called
Neal's teammates, Micah Hyde (groin) and Rafael Bush (shoulder), are both listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
The Bills did call up Dean Marlowe from the practice squad Saturday, but if both Hyde and Bush have to sit this one out -- neither practiced all week -- both Neal and Marlowe should be forced into extra action on defense. Neal isn't on the IDP radar yet, but he did add a nice bullet point on his resume in sacking Aaron Rodgers last week and it'll be interesting to see what he does with potentially more playing time.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy football rankings, Week 5
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....