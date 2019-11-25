Play

Neal, who missed Sunday's game due to a concussion suffered in Week 11, was listed as a full participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

That's a great sign the depth defensive back and special teams player is almost through the concussion protocol, but the Bills didn't have a real practice either, as Monday was just a walkthrough. Neal will have just a few more days to get fully cleared ahead of the Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas.

