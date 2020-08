Neal was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Neal just went on the list last Thursday at the opening of camp, so he quickly cleared all the NFL's COVID-19-related protocols. He'll now begin trying to land a spot with the Bills as a reserve defensive back, and it's worth noting there's one less person in front of him after E.J. Gaines opted out of the season earlier this week.