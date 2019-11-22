Play

Neal, who suffered a concussion in last week's game against Miami, will miss Sunday's game against the Broncos, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Neal has never played 50 percent of the defensive snaps in any game in his two-year pro career, but he's a good special teams guy, so the Bills will have to replace his usual work in a game that, on paper, could be a close, low-scoring contest.

