Bills' Skyler Bell: Battling for game-day role

Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic relays that Bell's game-day role will be determined by his performances across the Bills' three preseason games.

Buscaglia notes that Bell is locked in as the Bills' WR5 behind DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer. The Bills could opt to keep Mecole Hardman as a sixth wide receiver and primary punt returner, which would make it more likely that Bell begins the regular season as a healthy scratch without an outstanding effort over Buffalo's three exhibition games. Bell was a fourth-round selection of the Bills in the 2026 NFL Draft following a strong final college season at UConn, when he caught 101 passes for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns across 12 games.