Bell will make his NFL regular-season debut against the Rams on Monday due to the absence of Joshua Palmer (shoulder), Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Bell has been a healthy scratch for each of the Bills' first four games of the regular season. However, he's expected to absorb Palmer's reps during Monday's game, and Bell could take on an even larger role if DJ Moore (shoulder) is also ruled out. Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid figure to be Josh Allen's go-to pass catchers if Moore cannot play, but Bell will at least be in the mix for targets in his NFL debut.