The Bills drafted Bell in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 125th overall.

Bell jumped up draft boards as a senior, compiling 101 catches for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns while leading FBS with seven 100-yard receiving efforts. He sports adequate size at 6-foot, 192 pounds, and has an above-average ability to get open, but he's struggled with drops throughout his college career, amassing 24 over his four years as a regular contributor. He joins a Buffalo wideout room that has already added talent this offseason by trading for wideout DJ Moore from the Bears, but the club stood pat at wideout in the draft until Bell. Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer (ankle) and Keon Coleman all remain on the roster for Buffalo heading into 2026, so Bell may be hard-pressed to earn regular snaps and will likely be primarily relegated to a special teams role as a rookie. That said, the Bills' receiving unit hasn't been among the better rooms in recent seasons, so there could be room to etch out a role in the future if Bell impresses the coaching staff.