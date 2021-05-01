The Bills drafted Brown in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 93rd overall.

Brown is a huge (6-foot-8, 311 pounds) and fast (4.94-second 40) tackle prospect out of Northern Iowa, making him one of the best rookie athletes among offensive linemen in league history. His ioverall skills are more of a question mark coming out of the FCS ranks, and it would be far from surprising if he needs development time before seeing the field. He realistically won't be able to compete for more than a swing backup role behind Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams during his rookie year. If Brown can eventually round out into a starter, his upside would be enormous, and suffice to say, defenders won't want to see him running downfield as a lead blocker for Josh Allen.