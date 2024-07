Brown revealed Wednesday that he underwent offseason shoulder surgery but will be ready for the start of training camp next week, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports.

Brown didn't miss a game in 2023, playing all 1,161 offensive snaps during the regular season. It was the first time the 26-year-old made it through a fully healthy campaign, though it's obvious he was playing a bit banged up. Brown is locked in atop the depth chart at right tackle for Buffalo.