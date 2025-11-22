Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Friday that Brown (shoulder) is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports that Brown suffered a shoulder injury during the Bills' 23-19 loss to the Texans on Thursday. Ryan Van Demark would be the top candidate to start at right tackle if Brown were to be sidelined for an extended period of time.