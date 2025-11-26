Brown (shoulder) will not practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Brown was a candidate to be placed on the injured reserve list after suffering a shoulder injury in the Bills' Week 12 loss to the Texans, so Wednesday's DNP comes as no surprise. If he's sidelined for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Ryan Van Demark is likely to take over at right tackle.