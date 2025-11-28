Brown (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The Northern Iowa product is now in line to miss his second game this season due to a shoulder injury sustained in the Week 12 loss to the Texans. With both Brown and Dion Dawkins (concussion) sidelined Sunday, Buffalo is expected to start a pair of reserve tackles in Ryan Van Demark and Chase Lundt.