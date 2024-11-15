Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Brown upgraded to a limited session Friday after opening Buffalo's week of practice with consecutive DNPs, so it appears he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's matchup. However, if the Northern Iowa product is unable to play through his ankle injury in Week 11, expect Ryan Van Demark to serve as the Bills' top right tackle.