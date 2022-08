Brown, who underwent offseason surgery for an undisclosed issue, has returned to training camp and participated in some one-on-one drills this weekend, Grace Heidinger of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills received good news to their offensive line the past few days, as two starters -- Brown and Rodger Saffold -- both returned from injury. Heading into the preseason, the high-powered offense looks to be mostly in good health.