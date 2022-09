Brown (heat illness) did not appear on Buffalo's injury report Wednesday ahead of their Week 4 matchup at Baltimore.

Brown left during the first half of the Bills' loss at Miami on Sunday with heat illness, though it's predictably no longer a problem for him back in Upstate New York. The sophomore third-rounder will probably start at right tackle on Sunday, though he or David Quessenberry could slide over to left tackle if Dion Dawkins (illness) can't go.