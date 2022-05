Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Brown underwent an undisclosed procedure this offseason, Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News reports.

McDermott didn't appear to be too concerned about Brown's surgery, saying he believes the offensive lineman -- along with the majority of guys dealing with issues during OTAs -- will be ready for training camp. The 2021 third-round pick is slotted to be the Bills' starting right tackle again in 2022.