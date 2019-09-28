Play

The Bills have listed Long as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots due to an ankle injury.

Long logged full practices earlier in the week before being limited Friday, so he presumably suffered the injury at practice. With Jon Feliciano (neck) also questionable, the Bills' interior line depth could potentially be thin. Final confirmation on his status should be made available closer to kickoff.

