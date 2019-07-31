Bills' Spencer Long: Misses Wednesday's practice session
Long suffered a knee injury during Tuesday's training camp practice and did not practice Wednesday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Long, acquired by the Bills after being dropped by the Jets in February, is competing with Jon Feliciano for the starting spot at right guard.
