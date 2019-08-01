Bills' Spencer Long: Quick recovery
Long returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session due to a knee injury, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
Long will continue his battle with Jon Feliciano for the starting right guard spot.
