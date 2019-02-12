Bills' Spencer Long: Signs with Buffalo
Long signed a three-year contract with Buffalo on Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Long, a 2014 third-round pick, was released by the Jets a week ago. Through five NFL seasons he's drawn 44 starts and he'll figure to compete for a starting job while with the Bills in 2019.
