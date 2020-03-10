Play

The Bills exercised the 2020 option year worth $4.25 million on Long's contract Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 29-year-old provided solid depth last season, failing to start, but he appeared in 14 games across the interior of the offensive line. Depending on how Jon Feliciano's rehab from offseason shoulder surgery goes, Long is expected to assume his usual depth role for the 2020 campaign.

