Bills' Star Lotulelei: Big plugger, small production
Lotulelei had one tackle while playing 21 defensive snaps during Sunday's win over the Bengals.
A rotational starter, Lotulelei is far more important to the Buffalo defense than he is to fantasy rosters, as his job is to take up space and funnel ball carriers to other tacklers in what's proven to be a stout Buffalo defense. Last season, Lotulelei played all 16 games and put up just 17 tackles and no sacks. While his playing time may go up a bit with fellow DT Harrison Phillips ruled out for the season, the Bills offer far better IDP plays along their defensive line, namely Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy or first-round rookie Ed Oliver.
