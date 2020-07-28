Lotulelei is taking a voluntary opt out for the 2020 NFL season, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 30-year-old defensive tackle reportedly will now see the final three years of his contract pushed back to 2021-23. His absence isn't great news for the Buffalo run defense, but few teams are better prepared to withstand a major loss along the line. The Bills still have Ed Oliver, Vernon Butler, Harrison Phillips (knee) and Quinton Jefferson at defensive tackle.
