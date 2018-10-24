Through his first seven games as a Bill, Lotulelei has posted seven tackles (five solo) and no sacks.

That's the type of production an interior lineman could get by just standing there and waving his arms over seven games, but the coaching staff is vehement that Lotulelei has played a major role in improving the run defense, which was awful last season. The team is ranked a middling 16th this season, but that's marred after getting surprisingly gashed by the Colts in Week 7 after being relatively stout all season. Last season, the Bills ranked 29th against the run even though they made the playoffs. Lotulelei will continue to do his job of clogging the middle and clearing lanes, letting his linebackers teammate make the plays.