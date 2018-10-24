Bills' Star Lotulelei: Production not found on paper
Through his first seven games as a Bill, Lotulelei has posted seven tackles (five solo) and no sacks.
That's the type of production an interior lineman could get by just standing there and waving his arms over seven games, but the coaching staff is vehement that Lotulelei has played a major role in improving the run defense, which was awful last season. The team is ranked a middling 16th this season, but that's marred after getting surprisingly gashed by the Colts in Week 7 after being relatively stout all season. Last season, the Bills ranked 29th against the run even though they made the playoffs. Lotulelei will continue to do his job of clogging the middle and clearing lanes, letting his linebackers teammate make the plays.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Streaming: Roll with Carr?
Heath Cummings says it's a rough week for streaming quarterbacks.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8