Play

Lotulelei logged three tackles and one sack during Sunday's 37-20 victory over Miami.

Lotulelei took advantage of a poor Dolphins offensive line after failing to do so in the first meeting of the season in Week 7. However, that was just his first sack in two seasons with the Bills, so it could be optimistic to expect another one anytime soon.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories