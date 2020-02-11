Lotulelei and the Bills have agreed to terms on a restructured contract Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Lotulelei has three years remaining on his deal with Buffalo, the restructured terms of which include a drop in base salary for 2020 but an increase in fully guaranteed benefits. The 30-year-old veteran's reliability along the defensive line has been key for Buffalo's defense in his two seasons with the team, though his contributions don't manifest themselves in a way that lends to IDP relevance.